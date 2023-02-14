BTS’ Suga to Make History With Upcoming Solo Tour

Suga will become the first BTS member to embark on a solo tour, with a slate of dates scheduled around the world this spring, including a U.S. run. The tour is notably being billed under Suga’s own name, as well as his other stage moniker, Agust D.

The trek will kick off with two shows at the UBS Arena in Belmont Park, New York — outside New York City — on April 26 and 27. Suga will then play one show in Newark, New Jersey, three in Rosemont, Illinois (just outside of Chicago), and three in Los Angeles. The U.S. leg wraps with two gigs in Oakland on May 16 and 17.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on March 3 at 3 p.m. local time. However, BTS Army Membership holders will have first access to tickets during a pre-sale on March 1, from 3 p.m. local time through 10 p.m. local time. Any remaining tickets will be made available first during a Ticketmaster Verified Fan presale and then a general sale, but those will be canceled if tickets sell out during the Army presale. Full details are available via Ticketmaster.

After touring the U.S., Suga will head to Indonesia, Thailand, and Singapore, before returning to Seoul, South Korea, for two shows on June 24 and 25. A run of dates in Japan will be announced soon. Trending ‘Get Used to It’: Bella Ramsey Rebuffs ‘Last of Us’ Culture War Backlash Trump Plans to Bring Back Firing Squads, Group Executions if He Retakes White House Tina Fey and Amy Poehler Announce Their First Live Tour! Rihanna's DGAF Energy Was Off the Charts at Her Super Bowl Halftime Show

While all seven members of BTS are exploring solo projects right now (and completing their mandatory military service), Suga has been ahead of the curve for a few years now. Back in 2016, he released a debut self-titled mixtape as Agust D, then followed that project up in 2020 with another mixtape, D-2. Suga’s also done a bunch of production work for other artists recently, including Psy, the Japanese singer Ømi, and his BTS bandmate Jung Kook.

Suga Tour Dates

Apr 26 – Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena

Apr 27 – Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena

Apr 29 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

May 3 – Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena

May 5 – Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena

May 6 – Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena

May 10 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

May 11 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

May 14 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

May 16 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

May 17 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena