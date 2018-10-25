BTS, Steve Aoki Reunite For Third Time on New Song ‘Waste It on Me’

BTS and Steve Aoki released their third collaboration, “Waste It on Me,” on Thursday. The instrumental lands somewhere between the big-drop electronic music that Aoki is known for, tropical pop circa 2015 and piano balladry, while the BTS boys sing disarming, why-not-me come-ons: “I know there’s no making this right/ And I know there’s no changing your mind/ But we both found each other tonight.”

“Waste It on Me” is being touted as BTS’ first all-English single, but that’s entirely besides the point. The group already went to Number 10 on the Hot 100 with “Fake Love,” which had an English hook. They also reached Number 11 with “Idol” and have gone Number One twice on the albums chart in 2018 alone while still singing and rapping frequently in Korean.

BTS have a history of working with Aoki. In 2017, his remix of their single “Mic Drop” — which also featured the rapper Desiigner — debuted at Number 28 on the Hot 100, marking the first that a K-Pop group had cracked the Top 40. Months later, BTS debuted at the top of the American albums chart with Love Yourself: Tear, which included an Aoki-produced ballad. “I made a song that’s totally unexpected,” Aoki told Rolling Stone. “When people see ‘Mic Drop,’ they’re like, ‘OK, that’s a Steve Aoki banger.’ This is a ballad; the drop only happens at the very end.”

The producer is now preparing to release a new album, Neon Future III, due out November 9th.