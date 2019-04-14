Watch BTS Perform ‘Boy With Luv’ in ‘SNL’ Debut

K-pop sensations BTS made their Saturday Night Live debut with a performance of “Boy With Luv,” a track off their just-released new mini-album Map of the Soul: Persona, and their 2017 hit “Mic Drop.”

Despite the presence of frequent SNL guest Halsey on “Boy With Luv,” the singer didn’t join the septet for the SNL rendition, which marked the first time BTS performed the single live; Halsey will reportedly reunite with BTS to perform “Boy With Luv” when the group appears at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards.

BTS kick off the latest leg of their Love Yourself: Speak Yourself World Tour on May 4th and 5th in Pasadena, California and then will stage two shows apiece at Chicago’s Soldier Field (May 11th and 12th) and East Rutherford, New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium (May 18th and 19th) before travelling briefly to Brazil, England, France and Japan.