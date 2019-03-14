BTS To Make ‘Saturday Night Live’ Debut in April

BTS will make their Saturday Night Live debut on April 13, bringing the K-pop fever to New York’s Studio 8H. The late night sketch show revealed the upcoming lineup of musical guests and hosts for the next three weeks, announcing BTS would perform with Emma Stone taking on hosting duties. Game of Thrones star Kit Harington will host on April 6 with Sara Bareilles as the musical guest.

Saturday Night Live previously announced that Australian rock band Tame Impala would perform during the March 30 show, hosted by Killing Eve star Sandra Oh. Tame Impala will take the SNL stage prior to headlining Coachella in April. The band has recently teased the release of new music. Their last album, Currents, came out back in 2015.

BTS’s SNL performance comes only a day after the band’s seventh album is set to drop. The group will release their new album, Map of the Soul: Persona, on April 12 before kicking off their Love Yourself: Speak Yourself World Tour on May 4 in Pasadena, California. The tour will hit the U.S., Brazil, Europe and Japan and tickets are on sale now. Map of the Soul: Persona follows the seven-piece band’s 2018 Love Yourself album trilogy.