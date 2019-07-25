Hear BTS’ RM, Lil Nas X’s ‘Old Town Road’ Remix

Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” gets another new remix. For the latest version, BTS’ RM teams up with Nas for the cleverly named “Seoul Town Road.”

On the new remix, which was unveiled on Wednesday around midnight, they reference South Korea’s capital city Seoul, where BTS formed, and the slightly briefer take on the song features RM jumping on a verse and hitting a chorus with Nas.

“Old Town Road” has been ruling the charts for months, recently regaining the Number One spot on the Rolling Stone Top 100 Songs Chart. Several remixes of the original song have dropped, including Billy Ray Cyrus’ remix, which was released in April, and a second remix featuring Mason Ramsey and Young Thug released earlier this month. It has also gotten the cover treatment, including by Blondie, who have been covering the song while on a co-headlining tour with Elvis Costello and the Imposters.

While Lil Nas X recently told Rolling Stone that he penned the song while “bored one day,” he also had a vision for its viral nature. “It was the first song I genuinely formulated,” he said. “I was like, ‘I gotta make it short, I gotta make it catchy, I gotta have quotable lines that people want to use as captions.’ Especially with the ‘horses in the back’ line, I was like, ‘This is something people are gonna say every day.’”