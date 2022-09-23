BTS Is Ready for the FIFA World Cup as They Release a New Version of ‘Yet to Come’

The boys of BTS are fans of football. (Yes, football.) On Friday, the K-pop superstars teamed up with Hyundai to release a new version of their song “Yet to Come” to prepare their Army (and the world) for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar later this year.

The video — celebrating the car brand’s Goal of the Century campaign — follows the group singing and rapping their track from atop a rooftop as clips of people around the world watching soccer game flash on the screen.

“We’re going straight to the stars, they never thought we’d make it this far. Now the vision is clear, the Goal of the Century is here,” the group sings in the reimagined song.

The inspirational pump video ends with a close-up of the boys before they’re seen hugging each other and the words “The greatest moment is Yet to Come.”

The new “Yet to Come” video comes a day after J-Hope joined Crush on his single “Rush Hour.” The band is currently on a break as most of its members pursue solo endeavors. Back in July, they celebrated their anniversary and shared a sweet message with their fans.

“Many moments were spent together. I am so glad we have the opportunity to reflect on our memories like this. Whether near or far, I felt we were tightly connected through song and dance,” the July statement read. “Our every moment was also a moment together with you. We are so blessed for being a part of your story. With a grateful heart, I hope to write more stories in the future with you.”