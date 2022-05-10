BTS Pack Three-CD Album ‘Proof’ With Fan Favorites and Unreleased Demos

In case there was need for more Proof that BTS is the biggest K-pop group in the world, on Tuesday the group — comprising Jungkook, V, Jimin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, and Jin — announced the tracklist of a three-part anthology album, Proof. It’s filled with new songs, unreleased demos, and some of the boys’ favorite previously released tracks.

Proof‘s first CD houses 19 tracks and it’s packed to the brim with hits from throughout the group’s career, including songs such as “Danger,” “Burning Up (Fire),” “DNA,” “Boy With Luv” featuring Halsey, and “Butter.” The album also features “Spring Day,” which Rolling Stone ranked No. 1 on “The 100 Best BTS Songs” list.

The second CD is made up of sub-unit tracks, which consist of songs that only feature some of the group members on each track. The disc opens with new song “Run BTS,” and also features tracks like “Dimple,” “Her,” and “Jamais Vu.”

As for the final disc, BTS dedicated it to Army, their fervent stans. The CD includes previously unreleased songs “Young Love” and “Quotation Mark,” and a slew of demo versions of some of their hits, including “Jump,” “Boyz With Fun,” and “Young Forever.”

Proof Tracklist

CD1

“Born Singer”

“No More Dream”

“N.O”

“Boy in Luv”

“Danger”

“I NEED U”

“RUN”

“Burning Up (FIRE)”

“Blood Sweat & Tears”

“Spring Day”

“DNA”

“FAKE LOVE”

“IDOL”

“Boy With Luv” (Feat. Halsey)

“ON”

“Dynamite”

“Life Goes On”

“Butter”

“Yet to Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)”

CD2

“Run BTS”

“Intro : Persona”

“Stay”

“Moon”

“Jamais Vu”

“Trivia 轉 : Seesaw”

“BTS Cypher PT.3 : KILLER” (Feat. Supreme Boi)

“Outro : Ego”

“Her”

“Filter”

“Friends”

“Singularity”

“00:00 (Zero O’Clock)”

“Euphoria”

“Dimple”

CD3

“Jump” (Demo Ver.)

“Young Love”

“Boy in Luv” (Demo Ver.)

“Quotation Mark”

“I NEED U” (Demo Ver.)

“Boyz With Fun” (Demo Ver.)

“Tony Montana” (with Jimin)

“Young Forever” (RM Demo Ver.)

“Spring Day” (V Demo Ver)

“DNA” (j-hope Demo Ver.)

“Epiphany” (Jin Demo Ver.)

“Seesaw” (Demo Ver.)

“Still With You” (A cappella)

“For Youth”