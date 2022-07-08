BTS Promise Army ‘The Best Moment Is Yet to Come’ as They Mark Fan Group’s Anniversary

BTS offered fans a special message and a teaser for a new music video to mark the July 9 anniversary of the group’s devoted Army fanbase.

In a short video shared Friday, July 8, Jin, Jimin, RM, J-Hope, Suga, V, and Jungkook jointly shared a sweet dedication to their fans, which read, “Many moments were spent together. I am so glad we have the opportunity to reflect on our memories like this. Whether near or far, I felt we were tightly connected through song and dance. Our every moment was also a moment together with you. We are so blessed for being a part of your story. With a grateful heart, I hope to write more stories in the future with you.”

The message closed with V saying, “The best moment is yet to come,” a nod to the group’s recent song, “Yet to Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)” and the upcoming July 13 release of their #MyBTSStory tribute video for the track.

To further celebrate Army’s anniversary, BTS are also teaming with Google to launch a virtual tour that will allow fans to visit the various cities and places that mean the most to BTS. The “BTS x Street Galleries” collaboration will also allow fans to create their own “street galleries” using artwork and photographs selected by BTS. As one final treat, searching “BTS” on Google today will bring up a special message from the band.

BTS recently released a new anthology collection, Proof, which includes three new songs and a handful of unreleased demos. The album arrived just before the band announced they would be taking a break of sorts: BTS insisted they were not breaking up, though the members would be taking time to pursue solo projects and other creative endeavors. So far, J-Hope and Jungkook have both released solo singles (the latter features Charlie Puth), while J-Hope’s solo album, Jack in the Box, will arrive July 15.