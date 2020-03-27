BTS Postpone North American ‘Map of the Soul’ Tour Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

BTS are rescheduling their North American Map of the Soul tour amid the coronavirus pandemic. The 37-date trek was originally supposed to kick off next month.

The tour was slated to begin on April 25th and 26th, with a two-night stint in Santa Clara, California at Levi’s Stadium and wrap in Chicago, Illinois at Soldier Field on June 5th and 6th. The dates have all been postponed, with rescheduled dates to be “announced soon,” according to the Ticketmaster website, which stated, “Please hold on to your tickets as they will be valid for the new date.”

In February, the K-pop sensations were also forced to cancel a string of April concerts planned in South Korea due to rising coronavirus concerns. The shows were meant to serve as the South Korean group’s homecoming Map of the Soul shows.

While fans will have to wait to hear the group live for now, they can still see BTS online while learning Korean. The band announced they are hosting 30 language lessons on social media app Weverse. The series launched earlier this week. Each episode runs for three minutes and comes with a lesson plan developed by researchers at the Korean Language Content Institute and Professor Heo Yong of the Department of Korean Education at Hankuk University of Foreign Studies. The series will reuse material from the band’s reality show, Run BTS!, and from YouTube series such as Bangtan Bomb and BTS Episode. Fans can access the language lessons episodes via Weverse.