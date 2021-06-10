How Did BTS Conquer The World?

In the wake of Rolling Stone’s cover-story package on the world’s biggest band, the new episode of the Rolling Stone Music Now podcast zooms in on the unique rise of BTS. Youngdae Kim, Seoul-based music critic, musicologist, and author of the book BTS The Review: A Comprehensive Look at the Music of BTS, joins host Brian Hiatt for the episode. They dig deep into BTS’ history and musical evolution, exploring how they they became the first musicians from South Korea (or anywhere in Asia) to score three number one singles in the U.S. (“Dynamite,” “Life Goes On,” and “Butter”) among many other singular accomplishments.

