BTS to Take ‘Permission to Dance On Stage’ to Los Angeles This Fall

BTS have announced new U.S. concert dates that will take place this fall. Dubbed ‘BTS Permission to Dance On Stage — LA,’ the run finds the pop stars performing for four nights at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium on November 27th and 28th, and December 1st and 2nd. The concerts will mark the first time the group have performed live for an in-person audience since 2019’s BTS World Tour ‘Love Yourself: Speak Yourself’ trek.

Tickets go on sale October 9th, with a number of presale ticket options taking place prior. Fans who purchased VIP tickets to 2020’s Map of the Soul Tour – North America will get first dibs to presale tickets, which launches on October 5th. Others who bought tickets for Map of the Soul Tour may access the presale beginning on October 6th. On October 8th and 9th Fanclub Army membership and general verified fan presales take place, respectively.

In August, the group officially canceled their impending postponed dates for the Map of the Soul tour “due to changing circumstances beyond our control,” their label Bighit announced.

Over the weekend, BTS opened Global Citizen Live with a performance of their latest solo single “Permission to Dance.” The group also showed up via video during Coldplay’s Global Citizen set for “My Universe.” They dropped the collaborative track last week and they also released two alternate versions. The song will appear on Coldplay’s upcoming Music of the Spheres LP, which arrives October 15th.