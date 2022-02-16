BTS Live Stream Concert Will Let Fans Get K-Pop Fix Without Leaving Home

BTS fans still reeling from the cancellation of the K-Pop sensation’s Map of the Soul Tour will soon be able to experience the thrill of watching the group perform live — all from the comfort of their sofas.

The wildly popular boy band will perform three in-person shows at Seoul Olympic Stadium in Korea as part of the newly announced “BTS Permission to Dance On Stage – Seoul” global live stream event. An online stream will be available on the March 10 and 13 shows, while the March 12 concert is scheduled for live broadcast in movie theaters worldwide. Further information about the concerts will be announced via the global fan community platform, Weverse, in the coming days.

“Permission to Dance On Stage – Seoul” marks the “Dynamite” hitmakers’ first concerts with a live audience in their home country since Oct. 2019.

In December, BTS’ label, Big Hit, announced the group would be taking a “period of rest” after a jam-packed year which included releasing a pair of albums, Be and Map of the Soul: 7, and producing several chart-topping singles — Dynamite,” “Butter,” and “Permission to Dance”. Earlier that month, the Rolling Stone cover stars also wrapped a four-night stand at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium, performed at the L.A. stop of the Jingle Ball Tour and released a holiday remix of “Butter”.

The break wasn’t without its pitfalls. In late January, BTS member Jimin was rushed to the hospital after experiencing “sudden abdominal pain,” ultimately receiving surgery for appendicitis and receiving treatment for COVID.

Big Hit confirmed BTS is currently prepping a new album to mark the start of a new chapter for the group. “We would like to extend our deepest gratitude to all the fans who continue to cheer for BTS and they will return as their best, healthiest selves after recharging so they can return all the love from the fans,” the label said in a statement.

Before returning home to Seoul last year, BTS made a final stop at The Late Late Show, where they performed the hit single “Butter” in celebration of the show’s 1,000th episode.