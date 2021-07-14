 Watch BTS Perform 'Permission to Dance' on 'Fallon' - Rolling Stone
RS Recommends: Get Three Months of Peacock for Free With This New Deal
Watch BTS Perform ‘Permission to Dance’ on ‘Fallon’

The new single dropped earlier this month

BTS appeared on The Tonight Show to present the TV debut of their new song, “Permission to Dance.”

In the clip, the group perform the single in the lobby of a modern office building that’s been filled with purple balloons. It’s a great showcase for the upbeat, summer track, especially as the members of BTS offer up energized choreography.

The track appears on the “Butter” CD single, which dropped earlier this month and also houses instrumental versions of each of the songs. “Permission to Dance” was cowritten by Ed Sheeran along with Steve Mac, Johnny McDaid, and Jenna Andrews, and produced by Mac, Andrews, and Stephen Kirk.

“Butter,” released this past May, was the South Korean group’s second-ever English-language single, following their global hit “Dynamite” from last August. “It’s very energetic,” RM told Rolling Stone in the magazine’s June cover story on BTS. “And very summery. It has a very dynamic performance.”

The K-pop group also filmed a rendition of “Butter” for Jimmy Fallon’s late night show, which will premiere on The Tonight Show‘s YouTube channel on Thursday morning.

BTS will perform as part of Global Citizen Live, a 24-hour broadcast featuring performances and events filmed across the world. The livestream will take place Saturday, September 25th, and will air on ABC, ABC News Live, BBC, FX, iHeartRadio, Hulu, YouTube, and Twitter.

 

