BTS to Launch New ‘Permission to Dance’ Challenge

BTS have partnered with YouTube to launch a new dance challenge centered around their recent single, “Permission to Dance.”

The challenge will launch Friday, July 23rd, and run through August 14th, and will be hosted on YouTube Shorts, a new mobile offering that allows for the creation of TikTok-style short-form videos. Those that want to take part in the Permission to Dance Challenge can upload a video to YouTube shorts replicating the moves in the song’s music video, which feature the international sign language gestures for “peace,” “dance,” and “joy.”

BTS will highlight some of their favorite videos in a compilation. To be considered for that, viewers are encouraged to tag their clips with #PermissiontoDance and “Shorts. BTS have also shared a helpful video to break down the “Permission to Dance” choreography.

BTS released “Permission to Dance” earlier this month. The song was co-written by Ed Sheeran and it marked the group’s third offering of the year, following their hit single “Butter,” and “Film Out,” which was the lead single for their Japanese-language compilation, BTS, the Best.