See BTS’ Exuberant Performance of ‘Idol’ on ‘America’s Got Talent’

K-pop sensations BTS performed during America’s Got Talent as part of the show’s semifinals. The group – RM, Suga, V, Jungkook, Jimin, Jin and J-Hope – exuberantly delivered their recently released single, “Idol.”

The septet aptly executed their trademark dance moves and struck poses as they sang their single off their chart-topping Love Yourself: Answer on a light-up stage. They were flanked by large, colorful screens, which flashed the tune’s self-assured lyrics conveying positivity, including “I know what I am” and “You can’t stop me loving myself.” Towards the end of their set, scores of dancers appeared to join their energetic choreography.

Earlier this month, BTS teamed with Nicki Minaj in their colorful music video for a different version of “Idol.” Love Yourself: Answer follows the history-making success of Love Yourself: Tear, which also hit Number One earlier this year and was the first K-pop album to achieve this status.