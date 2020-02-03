BTS Release ‘Outro : Ego’ Trailer for Upcoming Album

BTS have released a new video, dubbed a “comeback trailer,” featuring a track called “Outro : Ego.”

The clip highlights band member j-hope, who sings the upbeat song, which samples beats from the intro of BTS’ 2013 debut album 2 COOL 4 SKOOL. This is the second comeback trailer the band has released this year, following one featuring Suga last month.

The song and its accompanying video, directed by YooJeong Ko, recap the past seven years of BTS’ career, with j-hope reflecting on how the path hasn’t been easy, but was chosen by fate. At the end of the video, j-hope arrives in a city where his image is projected on video billboard screens.

BTS’ upcoming album, Map Of The Soul: 7, is out February 21st. Preorders for the new album surpassed 3.42 million copies in the first week, setting an all-time record for the band. The album is a sequel to the band’s April 2019 EP Map of the Soul: Persona and features their recent single “Black Swan,” which they performed live on The Late Late Show last month.