BTS Rock Grand Central Station in ‘On’ Performance for ‘Tonight Show’

BTS appeared Monday night on a special episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, set entirely around different New York City landmarks.

For the grand finale, the band performed their new single “On” late at night inside of the glorious Grand Central Terminal. The seven BTS members recreated the dance from the “On” music video alongside their warrior-dressed ensemble.

Fallon also took the group around on the New York subway for their interview, which included fan questions sent in via social media. BTS played several rounds of “Subway Olympics” with the late-night host before taking a trip to Katz’s Delicatessen, the century-old New York deli made famous by the infamous orgasm scene in When Harry Met Sally.

The BTS boys tried their first pastrami sandwiches (group leader RM was a big fan) and helped bus tables during the busy dinner rush. In interludes between the segments, Fran Lebowitz and Lin-Manuel Miranda make appearances to tell their own New York stories.







BTS released their latest album, Map of the Soul: 7, last Friday. The LP features collaborations with Sia and Halsey and songwriting credits from Troye Sivan. In support of the album, the band kicks off their 2020 tour in April at Seoul’s Olympic Stadium and will play shows in North America through May and June, including dates in Santa Clara, Los Angeles, Dallas, Orlando, Atlanta, New Jersey, D.C., Toronto and Chicago.