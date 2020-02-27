BTS Unveil Second Video for ‘On,’ This Time With Wild Animals

Less than a week after dropping their “Kinetic Manifesto Film” for “On,” BTS have unveiled a second video for the single. The track appears on the K-pop band’s fourth album, Map of the Soul: 7.

Clocking in at nearly six minutes, the cinematic video opens in the aftermath of a misty battlefield littered with fallen pigeons pierced through with arrows. Dressed as warriors, the band perseveres as zebras, giraffes and elephants walk by a weathered ship. “Of course I‘m not unafraid/Of course it’s not all OK,” the sing, “Awkwardly I flow/I fly together with that black wind.”

Later in the clip, the band stands in front of a stone resembling Pride Rock from The Lion King, and all seven members dance in formation. “Hey na-na-na/Gotta go insane to stay sane.”

The band was in New York City this week, stopping at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon for a special episode that showed them in various Manhattan landmarks. They performed “On” inside Grand Central Terminal and tried pastrami sandwiches for the first time at the historic Katz’ Delicatessen in the Lower East Side.

BTS also hitched a ride with James Corden for “Carpool Karaoke” on Tuesday’s Late Late Show. As well as a performance of “On,” the band sang to Bruno Mars and Cardi B’s “Finesse” and “Circles” by Post Malone.

Map of the Soul: 7 dropped on February 21st. “Boy With Luv” features Halsey, while a bonus track of “On” features Sia.