RS Charts: BTS on Track for Number One Debut with ‘BE’

BTS are on track for their first Number One on the Rolling Stone Top 200 Albums Chart with latest album, BE. The 7-track project, which is the followup to Map of the Soul: 7, tops the daily version of the RS 200, ahead of Megan Thee Stallion’s long-awaited debut studio album, Good News, at Number Two.

By Wednesday, BE had racked up 137,200 album-equivalent units, more than 75,000 units ahead of Good News‘ 59,300. As expected, most of BE’s units so far have come from sales: While the album had only racked up 17.4 million on-demand audio streams by Wednesday’s tally — a fraction of Good News‘ 62.2 million — it had a staggering 89,200 album sales and 126,000 digital song sales. By comparison, Good News had only racked up 7,900 album sales and 13,700 song sales by Wednesday’s chart.

Top Albums The week of November 20, 2020 1 BE BTS NEW! Album Units 137.2K Album Units 137.2K Album Sales 89.2K Song Sales 126K Song Streams 17.4M Record Label Peak Position Weeks on Chart 1 Top Songs Life Goes On Dynamite Blue & Grey Top Songs Life Goes On Dynamite Blue & Grey Record Label 2 Good News Megan Thee Stallion NEW! Album Units 59.3K Album Units 59.3K Album Sales 7.9K Song Sales 13.7K Song Streams 62.2M Record Label 300 Entertainment Peak Position 2 Weeks on Chart 2 Top Songs Body Cry Baby Shots Fired Top Songs Body Cry Baby Shots Fired Record Label 300 Entertainment 3 positions Ariana Grande Album Units 32.7K Album Units 32.7K Album Sales 1.1K Song Sales 6.1K Song Streams 39.2M Record Label Republic Peak Position 1 Weeks on Chart 5 Top Songs positions 34+35 pov Top Songs positions 34+35 pov Record Label Republic 4 Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon Pop Smoke Album Units 28.4K Album Units 28.4K Album Sales 112 Song Sales 3.3K Song Streams 38.7M Record Label Victor Victor Worldwide Peak Position 1 Weeks on Chart 21 Top Songs For the Night What You Know Bout Love Mood Swings Top Songs For the Night What You Know Bout Love Mood Swings Record Label Victor Victor Worldwide 5 Pluto x Baby Pluto Lil Uzi Vert, Future Album Units 28.4K Album Units 28.4K Album Sales 257 Song Sales 1.2K Song Streams 37.2M Record Label Atlantic Records Peak Position 1 Weeks on Chart 2 Top Songs Drankin N Smokin That's It Stripes Like Burberry Top Songs Drankin N Smokin That's It Stripes Like Burberry Record Label Atlantic Records

The Rolling Stone 200 Albums chart tracks the most popular releases of the week in the United States. Entries are ranked by album units, a number that combines digital and physical album sales, digital song sales, and audio streams using a custom weighting system. The chart does not include passive listening such as terrestrial radio or digital radio. The Rolling Stone 200 Albums chart is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending with the previous Thursday.

K-pop fans — BTS fans, in particular — are notorious for their coordinated efforts to get their favorite artists to Number One on the charts. Clearly it works.