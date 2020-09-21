BTS Perform With Studio Live Band for NPR’s ‘Tiny Desk Concert’

BTS treated their fans to a special performance of three of their songs backed by a live band as part of NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert series.

With social distancing measures still in place, BTS couldn’t perform at the actual Tiny Desk at the NPR offices in Washington, D.C., but they made do with a sleek studio space that easily accommodated the seven singers and their backing quartet of musicians.

Kicking off with their Number One hit song “Dynamite,” BTS then performed one of their older songs, “Save Me,” from the 2016 compilation The Most Beautiful Moment in Life: Young Forever.

“[The live band version] feels very different,” J-Hope commented after their performance. “Very unique. It’s been really long [since we played it], and we enjoyed it.”

BTS then finished off with another older hit, “Spring Day,” which they said they hoped would bring comfort and optimism during this pandemic. “It’s been the roughest summer ever,” RM said during the song’s intro, “but we know that spring will come.”

BTS performed the full version of “Dynamite” last week on America’s Got Talent. Earlier this month, the band showcased their upcoming mobile game, BTS Universe Story, with a 10-minute trailer. The game will be released globally on September 24th.