Jungkook Reassures BTS Fans They’re Not Breaking Up

BTS’ Jungkook clarified the pop outfit’s future plans, insisting they will continue to work as a team even as individual members pursue solo projects.

Jungkook took to the South Korean live streaming app VLive on Wednesday, one day after the release of a lengthy and honest video in which BTS discussed some of their recent creative struggles, as well as their plan to take a break of some sort and explore solo projects. English subtitles for the VLive video haven’t popped up yet, as of publication, but a BTS rep confirmed that, in the video, Jungkook said he wanted to address any misunderstandings that may have emerged from the FESTA “Dinner Party” video.

Per the rep, Jungkook stated that BTS will not be disbanding or going on hiatus but will stay active as a group even as individual members work on their own projects. For instance, Jungkook reportedly said that the band will be shooting a video for one of their new Proof songs, “Run BTS.” On top of all that, Jungkook told fans that all of BTS would be pursuing other endeavors with the aim of finding the creative energy and inspiration they need to make something new together at a later date.

Much of Jungkook’s message echoed what the members of BTS had already said in their “Dinner Party” video, in which they were fairly clear that this change did not mean they were breaking up. V, for instance, recalled a recent conversation with J-Hope, saying, “J-Hope told me this before, we could focus on our solo work this time, and later, when we gather again as a group, that synergy will be like no other.”

And as Jungkook himself put it, “We’re each going to take some time to have fun and experience lots of things. We promise we will return someday even more mature than we are now.”