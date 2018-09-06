Rolling Stone
1319: September 4th, 2018
Watch BTS, Nicki Minaj’s Vivid New ‘Idol’ Video

Rousing single appears on K-pop group’s latest album, which debuted at Number One

By
Brittany Spanos

K-pop phenomenon BTS debuted a colorful music video for their Nicki Minaj collaboration “Idol.” The single appears on the boy band’s latest album Love Yourself: Answer.

The clip is full of overwhelmingly bright imagery as the boy band moves rapidly between various cartoonish scenes. They first appear at a table as a bright sun rises in the background. They dance in front of the ever-changing visuals. Minaj shows up for her verse in a short neon yellow wig as she poses and raps into her phone’s front-facing camera on a heavily-adorned couch.

Minaj’s version of “Idol” only appears on digital editions of Love Yourself: Answer. The alternate take on the BTS-only original release of “Idol” was announced just hours before the album dropped. BTS’ latest album debuted at Number One on the Billboard 200 and is the second album of the group’s to do so. It follows the groundbreaking success of Love Yourself: Tear, which hit Number One earlier this year and was the first K-pop album to do so.

