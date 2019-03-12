BTS Ready New LP ‘Map of the Soul: Persona’

BTS will release their seventh LP, Map of the Soul: Persona, on April 12th via Big Hit Entertainment.

The South Korean boy band’s latest album follows a stream of 2018 releases: the Korean-language Love Yourself: Tear and compilation set Love Yourself: Answer and the Japanese-language Face Yourself. The chart-topping former album includes the lead single “Fake Love,” which Rolling Stone ranked as the year’s 38th-best song.

Map of the Soul: Persona will be available to pre-order starting Wednesday, March 13th. The album release precedes the group’s upcoming Love Yourself: Speak Yourself World Tour, which hits stadiums throughout the U.S., Brazil, Europe and Japan; the trek launches May 4th in Pasadena, California and includes stops in Chicago, Illinois and East Rutherford, New Jersey.

BTS, the first-ever K-pop act to top the Billboard 200 chart, recently released a full-length documentary, Burn the Stage: The Movie, on YouTube.