BTS Ready New LP ‘Map of the Soul: Persona’

South Korean boy band will promote album on “Love Yourself: Speak Yourself” World Tour

South Korean President's State Visit in France. South Korean pop group BTS performs during a Korean cultural event in Paris, France, . South Korean President Moon Jae-in is for a 3-days visit in FranceSouth Korea, PARIS, France - 14 Oct 2018

K-pop stars BTS have announced a new album, 'Map of the Soul: Persona.'

Yoan Valat/AP/REX/Shutterstock

BTS will release their seventh LP, Map of the Soul: Persona, on April 12th via Big Hit Entertainment.

The South Korean boy band’s latest album follows a stream of 2018 releases: the Korean-language Love Yourself: Tear and compilation set Love Yourself: Answer and the Japanese-language Face Yourself. The chart-topping former album includes the lead single “Fake Love,” which Rolling Stone ranked as the year’s 38th-best song.

Map of the Soul: Persona will be available to pre-order starting Wednesday, March 13th. The album release precedes the group’s upcoming Love Yourself: Speak Yourself World Tour, which hits stadiums throughout the U.S., Brazil, Europe and Japan; the trek launches May 4th in Pasadena, California and includes stops in Chicago, Illinois and East Rutherford, New Jersey.

BTS, the first-ever K-pop act to top the Billboard 200 chart, recently released a full-length documentary, Burn the Stage: The Movie, on YouTube.

