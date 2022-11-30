BTS Will Get ‘Candid’ in New Docuseries ‘BTS Monuments: Beyond the Stars’

BTS have announced a new docuseries, BTS Monuments: Beyond the Stars, which will find the group sharing an array of new stories from throughout their career.

The doc was announced Wednesday, Nov. 30, on the Disney+ Singapore Twitter account. No release date was given, and it wasn’t immediately clear whether or not Beyond the Stars would only be available in Singapore, or if it would air elsewhere (it was billed on Twitter as “an exclusive #DisneyPlusSG series”). Reps for Disney+ did not immediately return Rolling Stone’s request for comment.

It’s time for the second chapter.



Chart the incredible journey of pop icons BTS in the new docu-series BTS MONUMENTS: BEYOND THE STAR, an exclusive #DisneyPlusSG series coming soon. pic.twitter.com/zMPNjQ1mjD — Disney+ Singapore (@DisneyPlusSG) November 30, 2022

The announcement was accompanied by a video in which BTS offered a few tantalizing details about the upcoming docuseries. The group said the film will feature “stories of our growth from our debut to today,” including candid ones “that have never been told.” As Jung Kook puts it near the end, “I hope you find new sides of us that are previously unseen.”

The Beyond the Stars docuseries is probably the biggest BTS-centric project on the horizon, as the group’s members are largely now focusing on individual projects. Back in July, BTS announced they would be taking a hiatus, though insisted they would eventually reunite. Along with focusing on solo projects, the members of BTS will also be fulfilling their mandatory military duties in South Korea, which is expected to take through 2025.

As for their solo endeavors, Jin (who will reportedly be the first member to enroll in the military) partnered with Coldplay for a new solo single, “The Astronaut,” at the end of October. J-Hope dropped his first proper solo album, Jack in the Box, in July (he previously released a solo mixtape in 2018) and also headlined Lollapalooza. Jung Kook performed at the Opening Ceremony for the World Cup in Qatar. And RM is prepping for the release of his debut solo album, Indigo, which is set to arrive this Friday, Dec. 2.