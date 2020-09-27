 BTS Announce New Album 'BE (Deluxe Edition)' - Rolling Stone
BTS Announce New Album ‘BE (Deluxe Edition)’

“The new album imparts a message of healing to the world by declaring, ‘Even in the face of this new normality, our life goes on,’” Big Hit Entertainment says of new LP

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 21: (L-R) Jimin, Jungkook, RM, J-Hope, V, Jin, and SUGA of the K-pop boy band BTS visit the "Today" Show at Rockefeller Plaza on February 21, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/WireImage)

Ahead of BTS’ 'Tonight Show' residency this week, the K-pop act has announced a new album titled 'BE (Deluxe Edition),' out November 20th.

Ahead of BTSTonight Show residency this week, the K-pop act has announced a new album titled BE (Deluxe Edition), due out November 20th.

“The new album imparts a message of healing to the world by declaring, ‘Even in the face of this new normality, our life goes on,’” Big Hit Entertainment said of the upcoming release (via Variety).

“For this album in particular, the septet took a step further and was involved not only in the music making process, but also in the overall production: concept, composition, design, etc.…This new project offers an even richer musical spectrum experience as well as the most ‘BTS-ish’ music yet.”

BE (Deluxe Edition) will be available to preorder in a variety of limited edition bundles later today; watch BTS’ socials for more information.

The arrival of the new album follows the release of BTS’ single “Dynamite” in August. The group’s most recent American release was the chart-topping Map of the Soul: 7 in February 2020.

BTS will appear on The Tonight Show every night from September 28th until October 2nd; a week later, the group will stage their Map of the Soul online concerts on October 10th and 11th.

