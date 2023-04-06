BTS’ Suga Hangs Courtside in NBA Ambassadorship Announcement Video

BTS member Suga has picked up a new three-letter acronym as he announces his role as an NBA ambassador. In the announcement video, the rapper and producer poses with his own custom Lakers jersey, sits courtside at games, and snaps selfies with Steph Curry. “It is personally a great honor, as I have loved basketball since I was young,” he explained in the clip. “Stay tuned for more to come with the NBA.”

For the remainder of the 2022-23 season, Suga will join the association in engaging with fans through several promotional initiatives combining his love of both music and basketball. “Music and basketball have been shared passions of mine since my youth, and it’s a dream to be named an NBA Ambassador,” Suga shared in a separate statement. “I’m excited to formalize my relationship with the NBA, and I can’t wait to share some exciting collaborations I have planned with the league over the coming months.”

That said, Suga is preparing to attend quite a few more NBA games as part of his ambassadorship. He’ll also be incorporating the partnership into his social media activity and forthcoming solo world tour in support of his album D-Day.

"We're thrilled to join forces with SUGA – a superstar musician, fashion icon, and passionate NBA fan," added NBA Deputy Commissioner and Chief Operating Officer Mark Tatum. "We look forward to working with SUGA to bring the same excitement he engenders from his global fanbase in support of our continued efforts to grow our brand."

The announcement arrives a day before the commencement of Suga’s latest solo era. On Friday, April 7, he will release the first single from D-Day in anticipation of the album’s arrival on April 21 and accompanying tour a week later. “SUGA took part in the overall songwriting and producing of the album,” Big Hit wrote in a statement, noting that D-Day marks Suga and his pseudonym Agust D’s first non-mixtape album.