BTS Plot Two-Day ‘Muster Sowoozoo’ Livestream Event

BTS have announced a special two-day online streaming event, Muster Sowoozoo, which will take place June 13th and 14th.

The event will celebrate the eighth anniversary of BTS, their 2014 debut, Dark and Wild, and their fanbase, the Army. Few details about what the event will entail were released, although there will be a livestream event on June 13th, followed by a World Tour Version on the 14th, which will feature BTS performing some of their foreign-language songs.

Additional information regarding tickets will be announced at a later date.

The Muster Sowoozoo announcement arrives on the heels of BTS’ new single, “Butter,” which marks the outfit’s second English-language song, following last year’s “Dynamite.” On Sunday, May 23rd, BTS performed the song on TV for the first time during the Billboard Music Awards.

“It’s very energetic,” BTS’ RM said of “Butter” in a recent Rolling Stone cover story. “And very summery. It has a very dynamic performance.” (Along with the group’s cover story, each of the seven members of BTS are featured in separate, individual digital cover stories.)