 BTS to Perform 'MTV Unplugged' Set Later This Month - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Foo Fighters Perform 'Waiting on a War,' Dave Grohl Talks Emailing With Bowie on 'Fallon'
Home Music Music News

BTS to Perform ‘MTV Unplugged’ Set

Special installment of MTV live series will air February 23rd

By

Claire Shaffer's Most Recent Stories

View All

BTS are the latest artists to announce a set for MTV Unplugged, the long-standing MTV series that captures acoustic and semi-acoustic live performances from high-profile artists. The K-pop group join the ranks of Nirvana, Lauryn Hill and, more recently, Miley Cyrus as performers on the show.

MTV Unplugged Presents: BTS will premiere exclusively on MTV in the U.S. on Tuesday, February 23rd at 9:00 p.m. ET, and will air worldwide.

RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook are scheduled to perform live from an intimate soundstage in Seoul, South Korea, and will play a number of their hits and songs from their latest chart-topping album BE, including “Dynamite” and “Life Goes On.”

BTS released BE this past November. In 2020, the group won VMAs for Best Pop, Best Group, Best K-Pop, and Best Choreography. BTS was also nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for the 63rd Grammy Awards, which will air on Sunday, March 14th.

Earlier this month, BTS auctioned off their outfit ensemble from the “Dynamite” music video for $162,500, which was donated to the MusiCares Covid-19 relief fund. The outfits were sold to two buyers, Japanese art collector Yusaku Maezawa and HIKAKIN, regarded as “Japan’s most famous YouTuber.”

In This Article: BTS, MTV Unplugged

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1348: Dua Lipa
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.