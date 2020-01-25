 BTS' Tour Microphones Sell for $83,000 at MusiCares Auction - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1336: Lizzo
Read Next 'The Turning' Review: Screw This Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

BTS’ Tour Microphones Sell for $83,000 at MusiCares Auction

Items from Aerosmith, Halsey and Tom Petty also exceed pre-auction estimates at Grammy week event

By

Reporter

Daniel Kreps's Most Recent Stories

View All
Jin, Sugg, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, Jungkook. BTS perform at the Times Square New Year's Eve celebration, in New York2020 New Year's Eve Times Square Performances, New York, USA - 31 Dec 2019

Seven microphones used by BTS during the K-pop group’s Love Yourself tours sold for over $83,000 Friday at MusiCares' Grammy week auction.

Ben Hider/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Seven microphones used by BTS during the K-pop group’s Love Yourself tours sold for over $83,000 Friday at a Grammy week auction in support of MusiCares.

The microphones, the first-ever BTS-authorized items to be auctioned, well exceeded their pre-auction estimate of between $10,000 and $20,000, Julien’s Auctions said. BTS are scheduled to perform Sunday during the 62nd annual Grammys.

With Aerosmith the honorees of this year’s MusiCares annual Person of the Year tribute, the band also contributed items to the auction, including Steven Tyler’s autographed Shure SM58 microphone and accompanying scarves-covered white microphone stand that fetched $7,680 at auction. An autographed Joe Perry Gibson Les Paul Signature guitar also sold for $7,680.

A limited-edition watch made with the leather from one of Tom Petty’s guitar straps — and engraved with “Made with leather donated by Tom Petty” — sold for over $22,000. Other notable items included the artwork Halsey made live during her Saturday Night Live performance ($7,680), a Stevie Nicks-signed stage-used tambourine ($10,240) and Eddie Vedder’s ukulele brandished with drawings by the singer ($8,960).

All proceeds from the Julien’s Auction benefited the Recording Academy’s MusiCares program, which provides health, financial, and rehabilitation resources to music people in times of need.

Popular on Rolling Stone

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1336: Lizzo
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.