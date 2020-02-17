BTS Reveal ‘Map of the Soul : 7’ Tracklist, Sia Collaboration

BTS have announced the tracklist for their upcoming fourth album Map of the Soul : 7 and it includes a joint song with Sia. The album features the previously released “Boy With Luv,” which features Halsey, and “Louder Than Bombs,” which was co-written by Troye Sivan. Recent single “Black Swan,” which got an accompanying art film last month, is also included on the tracklist.

Very happy to have co-written Louder Than Bombs on @BTS_twt’S album! 🤗 thanks for having me boyyssssss pic.twitter.com/IG1halBs9p — troye (@troyesivan) February 16, 2020

The album consists of 20 tracks in total. 15 of those are brand new songs, while the rest come from last year’s EP Map of the Soul : Persona. “On,” Sia’s collaboration, will be released in two versions, one featuring only BTS and one with the singer, which will be available exclusively for the digital release of the album. A press release notes that the collaboration between the two artists happened after BTS reached out to Sia to work together on their latest record.

BTS will appear on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on February 24th for a special telecast. The seven-piece group will do an extended interview with Fallon and a performance of a brand-new song.

Map of the Soul : 7 Tracklist:

1. Intro : Persona

2. Boy With Luv (Feat. Halsey)

3. Make It Right

4. Jamais Vu

5. Dionysus

6. Interlude : Shadow

7. Black Swan

8. Filter

9. My Time

10. Louder than bombs

11. ON

12. UGH!

13. 00:00 (Zero O’Clock)

14. Inner Child

15. Friends

16. Moon

17. Respect

18. We are Bulletproof : the Eternal

19. Outro : Ego

20. ON (Feat. Sia)