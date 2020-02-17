 BTS Reveal 'Map of the Soul: 7' Tracklist, Sia Collaboration - Rolling Stone
BTS Reveal ‘Map of the Soul : 7’ Tracklist, Sia Collaboration

The album will be released globally on February 21st

BTS have announced a collaboration with Sia on their new album.

BTS have announced the tracklist for their upcoming fourth album Map of the Soul : 7 and it includes a joint song with Sia. The album features the previously released “Boy With Luv,” which features Halsey, and “Louder Than Bombs,” which was co-written by Troye Sivan. Recent single “Black Swan,” which got an accompanying art film last month, is also included on the tracklist.

The album consists of 20 tracks in total. 15 of those are brand new songs, while the rest come from last year’s EP Map of the Soul : Persona. “On,” Sia’s collaboration, will be released in two versions, one featuring only BTS and one with the singer, which will be available exclusively for the digital release of the album. A press release notes that the collaboration between the two artists happened after BTS reached out to Sia to work together on their latest record.

BTS will appear on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on February 24th for a special telecast. The seven-piece group will do an extended interview with Fallon and a performance of a brand-new song.

Map of the Soul : 7 Tracklist:

1. Intro : Persona
2. Boy With Luv (Feat. Halsey)
3. Make It Right
4. Jamais Vu
5. Dionysus
6. Interlude : Shadow
7. Black Swan
8. Filter
9. My Time
10. Louder than bombs
11. ON
12. UGH!
13. 00:00 (Zero O’Clock)
14. Inner Child
15. Friends
16. Moon
17. Respect
18. We are Bulletproof : the Eternal
19. Outro : Ego
20. ON (Feat. Sia)

