BTS Announces New Album, ‘Map of the Soul: 7’

BTS have announced a new album, Map of the Soul: 7, the sequel to their April 2019 EP Map of the Soul: Persona. It will be released on February 21st. The seven-piece K-pop group made the announcement on Tuesday through their global fan community BTS Weverse.

Since 2017, BTS have become an international pop sensation, with extensive global tours and consistent chart-topping singles. The group tapped Halsey for their single “Boy With Luv” and BTS member SUGA joined Halsey for a track on her forthcoming album Manic titled “SUGA’s Interlude.” They most recently performed “Make It Right” and “Boy With Luv” on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest for the host’s annual New Year’s countdown in Times Square.

Despite the popularity and high acclaim for the new album, BTS surprisingly didn’t get any Grammy nominations this year. The group, who wrapped their Love Yourself World Tour last year, have yet to announce more live dates for 2020.