 BTS Pay Homage to ARMY in ‘Make It Right’ Video – Rolling Stone
New clip features voice of Lauv with English-language vocals

BTS pay homage to their passionate fanbase, known as ARMY, in their new music video for “Make It Right.” The clip combines footage of the group on their Love Yourself: Speak Yourself arena tour — and their interactions with legions of fans around the globe — with an animated fantasy segment that immortalizes the bond between the band and ARMY.

This new single version of “Make It Right,” which was co-penned by Ed Sheeran and originally appeared on BTS’ April EP Map of the Soul: Persona as a B-side, now features new English-language lyrics by the singer Lauv, in addition to the group’s original vocals. Upon the video’s premiere, the hashtag #BoyWithLauv trended on Twitter worldwide, a play on one of the group’s previous singles, “Boy With Luv,” featuring Halsey.

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, BTS leader RM listed their collaboration with Ed Sheeran on “Make It Right” as one of his favorites. “He is also one of our idols and he called our label and said he wanted to give a song to us as a present. It turns out that it’s a really great song,” he said.

