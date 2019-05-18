Watch BTS Serenade ‘Colbert’ Audience With ‘Make It Right’

After BTS recreated the Beatles’ memorable 1964 U.S. television debut on The Ed Sullivan Show on Wednesday, The Late Show With Stephen Colbert shared a bonus performance of the K-pop stars delivering their Ed Sheeran-penned track “Make It Right” Friday.

While sitting on stools, the seven members of the K-pop group serenaded an audience with the delicate, downtempo cut from their latest album Map of the Soul: Persona, which was released in April. The performance was more relaxed than their set earlier in the week as the group danced on stage while playing their Halsey-assisted hit “Boy With Luv.”

On Wednesday, the band also sat down for an interview with Colbert where they sang a rendition of the Beatles’ 1968 hit “Hey Jude.”

BTS’ latest single “Boy With Luv” is the group’s third consecutive Number One debut on the Billboard 200 chart in just 11 months. They made history as the only group to achieve this since The Beatles in 1995-1996. In April, the band made their SNL debut performing this track and their 2017 smash “Mic Drop.”

BTS are currently on a North American trek, but are slated to head to Sao Paulo and London in the coming weeks.