BTS Announce Love Yourself: Speak Yourself World Tour

K-pop ensemble BTS have announced new dates for their Love Yourself: Speak Yourself world tour. The stadium shows include three in the U.S. (Los Angeles, Chicago and E. Rutherford, New Jersey) along with concerts in Brazil, Europe and Japan.

The tour follows the group’s first-ever stadium show at Citi Field Stadium in New York last fall, which sold out. The set list included their big hits “Idol,” “Fake Love,” “Mic Drop,” “DNA,” “I Need U” and “I’m Fine.”

Their upcoming 10-date stadium run kicks off on May 4th at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Los Angeles before proceeding to Soldier Field in Chicago and MetLife Stadium in E. Rutherford. The group then heads to Brazil for one show before two dates in Europe and four more in Japan. North American tickets will go on sale beginning March 1st.

BTS’ Love Yourself: Speak Yourself World Tour Dates

May 4 – Los Angeles, CA @ Rose Bowl Stadium

May 11 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field

May 18 – E. Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

May 25 – Sao Paulo, Brazil @ Allianz Parque

June 1 – London, UK @ Wembley Stadium

June 7 – Paris, France @ Stade de France

July 6 – Osaka, Japan @ Yanmar Stadium Nagai

July 7 – Osaka Japan @ Yanmar Stadium Nagai

July 13 – Shizuoka, Japan @ Sizuoka Stadium Ecopa

July 14 – Shizuoka, Japan @ Sizuoka Stadium Ecopa