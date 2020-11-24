Watch BTS Perform ‘Life Goes On’ on ‘The Late Late Show With James Corden’

Following their American Music Awards performance, BTS returned to late night to showcase their latest single “Life Goes On” during The Late Late Show With James Corden.

Using some nifty special effects, the band captured what it’s like to be stuck inside day after day during the Covid-19 pandemic. The seven members of the group dawdled around and sang in their pajamas inside of a seemingly endless hallway of living rooms. Although dark days were apparent — RM rapped under an umbrella during an indoor thunderstorm — BTS injected some hope and optimism into the performance with a Christmas scene and a segment of them tidying up the house, making it bright and sunny for the days ahead.

Last week, BTS released their latest album BE (Deluxe Edition). The group recently hosted a week-long residency on The Tonight Show that kicked off with a performance of “Idol” outside the Gyeongbokgung Palace in Seoul, South Korea, as well as a rendition of “Dynamite” with the Roots. They then performed “Home” from the 2019 EP Map of the Soul: Persona on the Tuesday show, “Black Swan” on Wednesday, and “Mikrokosmos” and a Zoom Olympics bit on Thursday. Finally, the group closed out their residency with their disco-influenced single “Dynamite.”