BTS Close Down 2020 AMAs With ‘Life Goes On,’ ‘Dynamite’

K-pop group released their latest album BE on Friday

SOUTH KOREA - NOVEMBER 22: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY; NO BOOK COVERS.) In this image released on November 22, J-Hope, Jin, RM, Jimin, V, Suga, and Jungkook of BTS perform onstage for the 2020 American Music Awards on November 22, 2020 in South Korea. (Photo by Big Hit Entertainment/AMA2020/Getty Images via Getty Images)

In this image released on November 22, J-Hope, Jin, RM, Jimin, V, Suga, and Jungkook of BTS perform onstage for the 2020 American Music Awards on November 22, 2020 in South Korea.

BTS brought comfort to a hectic year with their performance of “Life Goes On” at the 2020 American Music Awards.

This was the first time the group performed their BE lead single life, and they brought a soothing presence to the AMAs stage with their new ballad. Through the magic of greenscreen, they performed in a massive arena complete with fireworks.

At first, the seven-piece group ditched their usual elaborate choreography routines and stood onstage in matching black-and-white outfits and sang directly to the audience both in the theatre and watching at home. They followed “Life Goes On” up with their mega-hit single “Dynamite,” returning in colorful silk suits to bring the house down.

BTS released their latest album BE (Deluxe Edition) this past Friday. The group recently hosted a week-long residency on The Tonight Show that kicked off with a performance of “Idol” outside the Gyeongbokgung Palace in Seoul, South Korea, as well as a rendition of “Dynamite” with the Roots. They then performed “Home” from the 2019 EP Map of the Soul: Persona on the Tuesday show, “Black Swan” on Wednesday, and “Mikrokosmos” and a Zoom Olympics bit on Thursday. Finally, the group closed out their residency with their disco-influenced single “Dynamite.”

Meanwhile, band member Suga collaborated with Max on the hit single “Blueberry Eyes,” which later received a remix from Steve Aoki.

