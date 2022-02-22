BTS Announce Four-Night Las Vegas Stadium Residency

BTS Army won’t need permission to dance when they attend the K-Pop boy band’s four-night residency in Las Vegas this April. On Tuesday, the group announced that it will perform at Nevada’s Allegiant Stadium on April 8, 9, 15, and 16 as they join the long list of A-list stars to host residencies in Sin City.

Fans are now able to register for tickets, and those who can’t get tickets for the in-person shows will also be able to attend watch parties at the MGM Grand Garden Arena or stream the concert from the comfort of their homes during a live stream of the April 16 show. The new “Permission to Dance On Stage” dates in Vegas come several months after the group performed for four nights at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium, and will come about a month after three homecoming shows at Seoul Olympic Stadium in Korea in early March. For the Korea shows, an online stream will be available on the March 10 and 13 shows, while the March 12 concert is scheduled for live broadcast in movie theaters worldwide.

BTS is among a laundry list of artists with Vegas residences this year. Lady Gaga is performing several nights in April for her Jazz & Piano residency, Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak will start their Silk Sonic residency this weekend, Carrie Underwood will open hers in late March, while Katy Perry has several dates in March and over the summer.

At the end of 2021, BTS’ label, Big Hit, announced the group would be taking a “period of rest” after a jam-packed year, which included releasing a pair of albums, Be and Map of the Soul: 7, and singles Dynamite,” “Butter,” and “Permission to Dance”.

The group is also currently prepping a new album to mark the start of a new chapter. “We would like to extend our deepest gratitude to all the fans who continue to cheer for BTS and they will return as their best, healthiest selves after recharging so they can return all the love from the fans,” the label said in a statement.