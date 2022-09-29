BTS’ Label Says They’ve Filed a Criminal Complaint Against Internet Troll Spreading ‘Ill-Intentioned Rumor’

BTS’ label, Big Hit Music, has issued a statement claiming it has filed a new criminal complaint against an unnamed person who has allegedly posted “malicious” statements and an “ill-intentioned rumor” about the group on multiple platforms. The identity of the individual and the nature of the comments made against BTS is not currently public. Big Hits did not immediately reply to Rolling Stone’s request for comment.

“We have found multiple defamation postings containing false information about the artists on platforms in and outside of Korea,” the statement, posted to Weverse, read. “We also have found that a specific poster has been spreading the same ill-intentioned rumor in multiple platforms and filed a criminal complaint against the poster after gathering all of the repetitively uploaded postings.”

The label noted that they uncovered the identity of the internet troll through their own surveillance methods, along with the help of ARMY.

“We are currently following our legal response process, which monitors and collects evidence on malicious postings for 365 days and then includes them on the complaint. Active reporting of our fans has been a big help to our malicious postings monitoring initiatives.”

The label wrote that it regularly files complaints against “malicious activity” aimed at BTS, including “defamation, personal attacks, sexual harassment, the spread of groundless information, and ill-intentioned criticism.” The company additionally said it had a policy of “no settlement and no leniency” when it came to pursuing legal action.

The group’s connection to its label runs deeper than most artists. In 2018, BTS signed a seven-year contract with Big Hits and later acquired a financial stake in the business. “It’s very meaningful for us and also the company, that we admit and recognize each other as true partners,” BTS member RM told Rolling Stone last year. “Now Big Hit’s success is our success, and our success is Big Hit’s success.”