BTS’ Jung Kook to Perform at 2022 FIFA World Cup Opening Ceremony

BTS have announced Jung Kook will perform at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, which kicks off at Al Bayt Stadium in Doha, Qatar on Nov. 20. He will perform during the soccer tournament’s opening ceremony and will participate in the World Cup’s accompanying soundtrack.

“Proud to announce that Jung Kook is part of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Soundtrack & will perform at the World Cup opening ceremony. Stay tuned!” the band tweeted on Friday, Nov. 11.

Host city Qatar’s team faces Ecuador on Nov. 20. Matches between the teams from around the world will take place in eight different stadiums around Doha. It culminates on Dec. 18 with the final match.

방탄소년단 ‘정국’이 2022 FIFA 카타르 월드컵 공식 사운드트랙과 월드컵 개막식 공연에 참여합니다. 많은 기대 부탁드립니다!

Proud to announce that Jung Kook is part of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Soundtrack & will perform at the World Cup opening ceremony. Stay tuned!

In September, BTS released a new version of “Yet to Come”; the accompanying video features people around the world watching soccer, serving as a precursor to Jung Kook’s World Cup opening ceremony participation.

Earlier this year, Jung Kook released solo song “My You,” which followed the band’s anthology project, Proof. He also joined forces with his bandmate Suga who produced “Stay Alive,” and collaborated with Charlie Puth on “Left and Right.”

In other BTS member news, RM announced his official debut album, Indigo, will arrive on Dec. 2. During a Musicians on Musicians interview with Pharrell and RM for Rolling Stone, Pharrell revealed that he collaborated with BTS on a new song, which will appear on Pharrell’s next project, tentatively titled Phriends. “I fucking love it,” RM said of the track. Meanwhile, BTS’ Jin dropped solo single “The Astronaut” in October.