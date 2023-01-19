BTS‘ Jin Shares New Photo in Military Uniform as He Completes Basic Training: ‘I’m Having Fun’

BTS member Jin, the first in the group to enlist for mandatory military service following their hiatus, has already been in basic training for five weeks, but ARMY is still on his mind. In a WeVerse post, the singer shared new images of himself in uniform to update their fervent fanbase on how it’s all going.

“I’m having fun. I’m posting a photo with permission from the military,” Jin wrote in the post, according to a translation from CNN. “Army, always be happy and stay well.”

Jimin and J-Hope hopped into Jin’s WeVerse comments to support their bandmate, writing “Thank you for your effort. You’re so cool” and “I love you, bro,” respectively.

Before heading into basic training, Jin shared a parting message with ARMY. “Hello everyone, this is Jin of BTS. I won’t be a civilian by the time the video is out. But I am here in front of the camera, because I wanted to leave you something, even if it is just leaving a message,” he started. “Whenever I am available I wish to leave these videos and records once every few months to share with you as much as possible, even if it’s just checking in briefly.”

He added: “I may not be by your side at this very moment, but I’ll go looking for you soon, so if you just wait a little bit. I’ll be back soon. That’s all for today. Next time when I have the chance, I’ll be back with another video.”

Despite serving a minimum of 18 months in the South Korean military, as all able-bodied men are required to, Jin is adamant about keeping the band’s fans in the loop. Meanwhile, members such as RM and Jimin have been releasing a steady stream of music, so they aren’t missed too much while waiting for BTS’ hiatus to come to an end in 2025.