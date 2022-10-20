BTS’ Jin to Perform Solo Single ‘Astronaut’ With Coldplay for ‘Music of the Spheres’ Broadcast

Coldplay’s live broadcast Music of the Spheres will feature BTS member Jin in a special appearance that will see the debut live performance of his forthcoming solo single “The Astronaut,” set for release on Oct. 28. The Music Of The Spheres World Tour Live Broadcast from Buenos Aires’ River Plate Stadium will be presented in theaters on Oct. 28 and 29.

The song, which a BigHit press release described as “a gift for the fans,” was co-written with Coldplay as a follow-up collaboration to their BTS team-up “My Universe.” In an interview with San Francisco’s Alice 97.3, frontman Chris Martin shared: “I don’t think we’ll ever be able to match the BTS surprise. That was surprising even for us.”

He added: “The journey from the first time it was mentioned — I was just like, ‘How could that ever work?’ — to the song itself arriving and me thinking, ‘That could be for BTS’ — to now it feeling like the most natural collaboration in the world. It’s an amazing lesson for myself in keeping an open mind all the time, because you just never know what life or music is gonna throw you.”

Jin is looking to make the most of his solo release while he can. BigHit recently announced the release schedule for “The Astronaut,” which includes multiple concept photo drops and music video teasers ahead of its official release and live debut. Once the BTS singer has completed the roll-out, he’s off to serve in South Korea’s military for at least 18 months.

“Jin will initiate the process as soon as his schedule for his solo release is concluded at the end of October,” the label had said in the statement announcing all seven members will serve, leaving BTS to reconvene around 2025. “He will then follow the enlistment procedure of the Korean government. Other members of the group plan to carry out their military service based on their own individual plans.”