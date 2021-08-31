Jimmy Fallon Goes Behind the Scenes of BTS’ Appearances on ‘The Tonight Show’

Jimmy Fallon reminisces about BTS’ many appearances on The Tonight Show in the latest episode of The (Getting Back To) Tonight Show.

“We always love having BTS on the show, it’s a big deal when they come on,” Fallon says in the clip. He recalls highlights of their appearances, from their performance in Grand Central Station to the band’s week-long residency.

“They all have different personalities, but every time we get together, we’re laughing,” Fallon added. “It’s always a great time. BTS, thank you. They will be back many times. Maybe even sooner than you think.”

BTS recently released a “Butter” remix with Megan Thee Stallion. Earlier this month, they cancelled their Map of the Soul tour. “Due to changing circumstances beyond our control, it has become difficult to resume performances at the same scale and timeline as previously planned,” their label wrote. On September 25th, they’ll perform at Global Citizen Live, on a worldwide lineup alongside Green Day, Camila Cabello, Cyndi Lauper, and more.