Jimin Puts Himself in Charge With Solo Single ‘Set Me Free Pt. 2’

Jimin unburdens himself from deep-rooted emotions on “Set Me Free Pt. 2,” the first single from his forthcoming debut solo album Face set for release on March 24. The song arrives alongside a music video that captures the BTS member serving as the commanding centerpiece in an elaborate choreography routine.

The song features punchy beats elevating the singer’s vocals as he moves across the screen with a mob of dancers, who all perform in unison as the room flashes in waves of light. “I wandered into a maze/ Hennessy and night/ I never stop, I never stop/ Again, repeat/ I never stop, fuck all your opps/ Finally free,” sings Jimin as he breaks from the crowd. For the chorus, he repeats, “Set me free.”

"Set Me Free Pt. 2" is the first of six songs Jimin will release on Face, which includes collaborative credits from producers Pdogg, GHSTLOOP, EVAN, and groupmate RM.

“Through Face, Jimin will present his own musicality with distinct timbre and impeccable dance performance,” a statement about the record explained, adding that the album will find the singer exploring his “story of fronting his true self and making a new leap forward as an artist.”

In 2021, Jimin spoke candidly with Rolling Stone about the pressure he puts on himself to deliver flawless performances to their fans. “When I debuted, I had the shortest period of training. And I feel that I wasn’t fully ready and confident when we debuted. I still have my shortcoming,” he explained, adding that fans who appreciate his work push him to do better. “It makes me feel that for their sake and for their devotion that I shouldn’t make mistakes. So if you ask how do I learn to be easier on myself or more generous to myself, I think that will be something that will continue to be very difficult for me because of how I feel.”