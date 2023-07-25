BTS’ Jimin Thanks Ryan Gosling for ‘Barbie’ Movie Guitar

After Ryan Gosling gifted Jimin with Ken’s guitar as a peace offering for breaking the Barbie cardinal rule, the BTS member took to social media on Monday to let the world know that there are no hard feelings between the two.

“Hi Ryan and hi Ken, it’s Jimin,” the Face singer said in an Instagram video while brandishing Ken’s signature black acoustic guitar. “Congrats on your big release. My fans are excited to see your video so thank you so much. I could see that you look great in my outfit.”

“Thank you for this guitar. I really love it and I look forward to watching Barbie,” Jimin added. “Go Barbie!”

Last week, ahead of the film’s premiere, Gosling apologized for accidentally copying Jimin’s Western-style outfit from his “Permission to Dance” music video.

“I noticed that your ‘Permission to Dance’ outfit is the same as my Ken outfit in the upcoming movie Barbie. I have to give it to you — you wore it first,” Gosling previously said in a video shared on the official Barbie Twitter. “You definitely wore it best, and there’s an unspoken Ken code that if you bite another Ken’s style, you have to give them your most prized possession. I hope you’ll accept Ken’s guitar as my humble offering. And besides, Ken doesn’t really play anyway, so… it’ll be much better in your hands.”

The guitar features in Ken’s guitar rendition of “Push,” the song by Matchbox Twenty in a particularly low moment for his character’s narrative and his relationship with Barbie. Gosling’s “Rush” was part of a Best Weekend Ever iteration of Barbie the Album, which also include a duet between Brandi Carlile and her wife Catherine of Indigo Girls’ “Closer to Fine.”