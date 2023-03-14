Jimin Previews Debut Album ‘Face’ With ‘Set Me Free Pt. 2’ Teaser

Jimin’s debut album Face is just over a week away from arriving — but the BTS member is sharing a preview of the record ahead of its release to help tie over fans in the meantime. On Friday, March 17, Jimin will share “Set Me Free Pt. 2” as the project’s first single.

The musician shared a teaser for the song on Tuesday, which finds him moving as the centerpiece of a group of more than two dozen carefully choreographed dancers. All dressed in gray uniformed tracksuits, Jimin moves through them clad in leather and commanding control.

“Set Me Free Pt. 2” appears as the second to last song on Face, between “Alone” and the English version of “Like Crazy.” According to a release, the song will recount “his resolution to free himself from various emotions hidden deep inside him.

The album features six songs in total, including songwriting and production collaborations with Jimin’s BTS groupmate RM, Pdogg, GHSTLOOP, EVAN, Supreme Boi, BLVSH, and Chris James.

Face has been described in the lead-up to its release as “delv[ing] into Jimin’s story of fronting his true self and making a new leap forward as an artist. Through Face, Jimin will present his own musicality with distinct timbre and impeccable dance performance.”

Face marks the fourth solo music effort from a BTS member since the group took a break to pursue individual solo projects and to serve their mandatory military service. Before he announced his solo album, he teamed up with Taeyang for “Vibe.” “Jimin put in more effort than anyone, and I’m very thankful for that,” Taeyang told Rolling Stone in an interview last month.