Jimin Can’t Escape Solitude in ‘Like Crazy’ Video

Jimin can’t escape solitude in the music video for his latest single “Like Crazy,” which appears on his newly released debut solo album Face. Inspired by the 2011 romance drama of the same name, the video centers the BTS member in contrasting environments – dancing at a crowded party or sitting alone at his dining table – to communicate the uncertainty of ambiguous relationships.

“I tried to express the feelings of that movie,” Jimin told Rolling Stone in a recent interview. “You know, the somewhat complex, somewhat lonely, somewhat happy emotions. I tried to express all these ambiguous and subtle emotions in a slightly sexy way, but I’m not sure how it’ll end up being received by people.”

Face features both an English version of “Like Crazy” and the original recording, which accompanies the music video. In Like Crazy, the drama that inspired the song and video, an American man and a British woman struggle to find stability in their relationships as the reality of life – from visa issues to complications within their own careers – threaten to override their passion.

The choreography featured in the music video is less structured than some of the singer’s past releases, or the tight movements often associated with BTS. Instead, Jimin pours champagne into a shower of glass and takes shots in a mess of bodies and infrared heat. All the while, he pleads for a chance to remain in this dreamlike state to avoid having to face reality. “I think we can last forever,” an audio clip from the drama ponders at the beginning of the record. “I am afraid everything will disappear.”

“Honestly, when I started to learn choreography, I thought my background in modern dance and different kinds of movement would be a hindrance to me,” Jimin explained. “But when I was establishing my own way of expressing choreography after debuting, I think those things actually became hugely helpful. What I thought would be bad habits ended up having a positive impact. I could see dances with a different perspective than other people, and I could mix in my modern dance style or incorporate powerful acrobatics into the choreography. So I think those foundational forms actually built who I am now.”