BTS’ Jimin to Release ‘Face,’ His Debut Solo Album

BTS member Jimin has announced Face, his debut solo album, which will arrive on March 24.

While there are not a lot of details known about the album, a press statement describes it as “delv[ing] into Jimin’s story of fronting his true self and making a new leap forward as an artist. Through Face, Jimin will present his own musicality with distinct timbre and impeccable dance performance.”

The K-pop star teased the project’s arrival earlier in the month during a WeVerse stream. “I think the album I’ve been working on is going to drop in around March,” Jimin said, according to a translation from Soompi. “I’m currently preparing lots of things that I can do together with you guys around that time. I’m planning lots of different kinds of things we can do to have fun together and enjoy ourselves, so I think you can safely look forward to it.” Trending Trump Defends Putin as Biden Visits War-Torn Ukraine She Built a Following as Taylor Swift's Doppelgänger. Then the Swifties Came After Her Bauhaus' Peter Murphy to Lead David Bowie Tribute Tour Alongside Guitarist Adrian Belew Charges Against Trump Lawyer ‘Very Likely,’ Colleagues Warn Donald

Face marks the fourth solo music effort from a BTS member since the group took a break to pursue individual solo projects and to serve their mandatory military service. Before he announced his solo album, he teamed up with Taeyang for “Vibe.” “Jimin put in more effort than anyone, and I’m very thankful for that,” Taeyang told Rolling Stone in an interview last month.

The other three projects that have hit since the group members began to take time to explore solo endeavors include RM 2022 album Indigo, Jin dropped the single “The Astronaut” in October ahead of becoming the first member to enlist, and J-Hope released Jack In the Box in July.