BTS’ J-Hope to Begin Mandatory Military Service, Announces New Single

On the same day that BTS’ J-Hope announced he would begin the process of serving his mandatory military service in South Korea, the singer also let fans the BTS Army know that a new single is coming within the next week.

On Sunday, HYBE revealed that “On the Street” would arrive at midnight on Friday, March 3, accompanied by a new music video. J-Hope himself “participated” in the writing of the track, which the label described as a “lo-fi hip-hop track with easy-listening melody and warm-hearted lyrics.”

“The key motif of the track comes from the word ‘street’ which can be interpreted as a place where many people’s everyday lives pass by—a metaphor for life,” HYBE added. “It comes from ‘street dance,’ the genre that represents J-Hope’s roots as an artist, and it also symbolizes the path that he will continue to take with his fans around the world.”

The single announcement came just hours after Big Hit informed fans that J-Hope would formally begin the process of enlisting in the South Korean military, making him the second BTS member — following Jin — to enroll in the mandatory service.

“We would like to inform our fans that J-hope has initiated the military enlistment process by applying for the termination of his enlistment postponement,” Big Hit said in a statement.

"We will inform you of further updates in due course. We ask you for your continued love and support for J-hope until he completes his military service and safely returns. Our company will spare no effort in providing support for our artist."

J-Hope had been active in recent weeks, releasing his Disney+ documentary J-Hope in the Box which chronicled the making of his debut solo album. J-Hope was also recruited to serve as a brand ambassador for Louis Vuitton.

BTS are currently on a hiatus that is scheduled to conclude in 2025.