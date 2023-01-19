BTS Star J-Hope’s Documentary ‘J-Hope in the Box’ Release Date Confirmed

The new documentary of BTS star J-Hope was revealed Thursday. J-Hope in the Box — a behind-the-scenes look that follows the singer throughout the making of his first solo album Jack in the Box — is set to release on Feb. 17.

The project, produced by Hybe, is expected to show the artist’s creative process, while also bringing viewers to his 2022 Lollapalooza performance as the first Korean artist to headline the festival, and the album’s listening party.

Although individual BTS members have released mixtapes or singles in the past, Jack in the Box is the first officially released full-length solo album. J-Hope — born Jeong Hoseok — has been with band members RM, Jin, Suga, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook since 2013, and while the group is still in hiatus to fulfill their mandatory military duties in South Korea, the artists have been working on solo projects.

In an interview with Rolling Stone last summer, J-Hope talked about releasing his first solo album.

“It’s half nervousness, half excitement. Since I’m the first one to go solo, I feel a sense of responsibility and there’s definitely some pressure as well,” he said. “Jack in the Box is filled only with things I personally wanted to do, almost to the point where I worry to myself, ‘Did I focus too much on solely what I wanted to do?’ I think that’s where the half nervousness comes from. This album is really meaningful to me, and mostly, I feel proud and excited it’s coming out.”

J-Hope IN THE BOX, the documentary based on the making of Jack in the Box, will be available to stream globally on Weverse and Disney+ on Feb. 17.