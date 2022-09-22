BTS’ J-Hope Joins Crush for His First Single Since Military Service, ‘Rush Hour’

Who better than J-Hope to welcome Crush back from the military? On Thursday, the Korean star released his Nineties vibe-filled single “Rush Hour” alongside the BTS superstar.

“So let me hear y’all scream hibihibi hop, just like that/Again clap clap clap and then hit that,” Crush sings in both Korean and English in the chorus. “Gather one and all like traffic jam/Get up, get up.”

Then J-Hope joins for a fun verse about the “red carpet feel” of snapping pics with his friends. In the video, both stars hit every choreo move to perfection, as they’re surrounded by a makeshift city and dancers.

“Rush Hour” is a taste of the new Crush after a two-year hiatus while serving in the Korean military, something J-Hope may be facing soon. “Get ready to feel the Rush hour!!🚗🥵,” wrote J-Hope teasing the collab earlier this week.

The BTS member recently dropped his LP, Jack in the Box. He spoke to Rolling Stone ahead of its release about how he feels about branching out.

“While being part of BTS for 10 years, I’ve experienced a lot. From that standpoint, of course there are stories I want to tell, and I realized that it could be tough to tell some of these stories through music with the existing image and vibe of J-Hope,” he said. “I felt the need to show some of my darker aspects … and I think I really wanted to do something like this.”

He added, “I wanted people to realize that J-Hope isn’t limited to bright things. He can do these concepts and has a wide spectrum. I wanted to call attention to this ability by challenging myself. I didn’t think much of the future.”

As for Crush, this is his first music since dropping EP With Her in 2020, which featured collabs with the likes of Taeyeon and Bibi.